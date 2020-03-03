Global Epitaxy Deposition Market Type, Application, Key Players, Segmentation, Size and Forecast 2019-2025

The market for Epitaxy Deposition is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Epitaxy Deposition Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Epitaxy Deposition sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

Epitaxy is a method used to lay or grow a single crystalline film or layer over a crystalline-based semiconductor substrate or surface. The two methods that used for epitaxial deposition are homoepitaxy and heteroepitaxy. Homoepitaxy deposition is a method of laying a film or layer on a surface or substrate of a similar level of conformation. Heteroepitaxy is a deposition method by which a film or layer is deposited on a substrate of dissimilar composition.

The APAC dominated the epitaxy deposition market and accounted for the largest share of more than 71%. The presence of several semiconductor foundries, such as Samsung and TSMC is driving the market in this region. Furthermore, APAC is the largest consumer of semiconductor devices and contributes more than half of the total revenue of the semiconductor industry.

In 2018, the global Epitaxy Deposition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Epitaxy Deposition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Epitaxy Deposition development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tokyo Electron

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

ASM International

Applied Materials

LAM Research

AIXTRON

Canon Anelva Corporation

IQE

Veeco Instruments

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Homoepitaxy Deposition

Heteroepitaxy Deposition

Market segment by Application, split into

IDMs

Memory Manufacturers

Foundries

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

