Global Epigenetics Applications Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2018-2025

Description

The study of heritable changes in gene expression (active versus inactive genes) that involves changes to the underlying DNA sequence a change in phenotype without a change in genotype which in turn affects how cells read the genes is very famously known as epigenetics in the modern world.

Epigenetic information transcends that of the genotype alone, provides for an integrated etiologic picture of cardiovascular disease pathogenesis because of the interaction of the epigenome with the environment. Epigenetic biomarkers, which include DNA methylation, histone modifications, and RNA-based mechanisms, are both modifiable and cell-type specific, and are further responsive to the environment, as well as a lucrative option for drug research.

Market Dynamics

Medical usefulness of genetic markers for prediction and prevention of disease related to heart and other muscle cells have been limited. This is an unchartered territory and has attracted the attention of the cardiovascular research community in the field of risk stratification, prevention, and treatment. The field of cardiovascular epigenetics is rapidly growing, although the current enthusiasm about its clinical applications far exceeds available evidence. The study of epigenetics is also appealing as an abstract because processes such as DNA methylation and histone modifications link the genotype and the environment.

Market Segmentation

Epigenetic variation falls into many interconnected categories: DNA methylation, RNA-based mechanisms including microRNAs and non-coding RNAs, and post-translational histone modifications.

Methods used to study Epigenetics:

1. DNA methylation Analysis

Bisulfite Conversion : Involves the use of sodium bisulfate conversion to differentially convert unmethylated cytosine residues to uracil.

High Resolution Melt Analysis: analysis of a DNA fragment’s melt curve following PCR amplification

Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation: MeDIP enables researchers to examine genome-wide changes in DNA methylation patterns

2. Analysis of DNA/Protein Interactions : Preparatory method which involves interaction between proteins (for example, histones) and DNA through the use of antibodies.

3. Chromatin Accessibility and Conformation Assays: Tightly packaged chromatin is also inaccessible to other proteins.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The market is widely divided demographically, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW: Pacific countries, Africa, and Latin America) also grant themselves a dominant market share. The North American market highly dominates the global smart pills market which owes to the favorable reimbursement scenario from the state and other approvals for smart pills technology-based products.

Key players

Some of the major players in the market include Abcam plc. (U.K), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co. (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., (U.S.), Active Motif (U.S.), Diagenode Inc. (Belgium) and Zymo Research Corporation (U.S.), etc.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

