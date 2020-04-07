In this report, the Global EPDM Sealing Strip Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global EPDM Sealing Strip Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
EPDM Sealing Strip is a product used to seal, which takes EPDM as the main raw material and is made through mixing smelting or sulfide. It has good advantages of low compression permanent deformation, good low temperature flexibility, and high tensile strength and so on.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with EPDM sealing strip industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into EPDM sealing strip industry, the current demand for EPDM sealing strip product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.
There is also a certain space of EPDM sealing strip product demand market, but now the alternatives has appeared, and it was usurping the EPDM sealing strip market. The EPDM sealing strip market may be smaller and smaller in the future.
Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have some new investments enter the field.
Along with the development of Chinese domestic EPDM Sealing Strip, Chinese domestic EPDM Sealing Strip has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported EPDM Sealing Strip.
The global EPDM Sealing Strip market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on EPDM Sealing Strip volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall EPDM Sealing Strip market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cooper
Henniges
Toyoda Gosei
Meteor
Nishikawa
Hutchinson
SaarGummi
Tokai Kogyo
Hokusay
KISO
Guihang Hongyang
Shenya Sealing
Toyoda Gosei (CN)
Shanghai Dongming
Henniges (CN)
Qinghe Huifeng
Zhongding Group
Qinghe Lefei
Hebei Longzhi
Qinghe Yongxin
Hubei Zhengao
Hebei Yatai
Qinghe Xingxing
Hebei Yongsheng
Hebei Hangao
Shida Sealing
Hebei Hengxu
Hebei Cuishi
Zhuomei Sealing
Xingtai Kaide
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Sulfuration
Thermoplasticity
Segment by Application
Automotive
Construction
Other
