Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Size, Growth opportunity, Key-players and Demand Period Till 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market” Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is mainly used to measure antibodies, antigens, proteins, and glycoproteins in biological samples.

Hospitals and diagnostic centers were the major end-users to the ELISA test market. The demand ELISA testing in this end-user segment is mainly due to factors such as the growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases and the rising number of patient visits to hospitals.

Our analysts have predicted that due to advancements in the adoption of diagnostic equipment, the Americas will be the major contributor to the ELISA test market growth during the next few years.

In 2018, the global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abcam

BD

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sandwich ELISA

Indirect ELISA

Multiple and Portable ELISA

Competitive ELISA

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Continued………

