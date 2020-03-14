Global Environmental Testing Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Environmental Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Environmental Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.)
ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic)
Asurequality Limited(New Zealand)
Bureau Veritas S.A.(France)
Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.)
Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg)
Intertek Group Plc(U.K.)
R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand)
Romer Labs Inc. GmbH(Germany)
SGS S.A.(Switzerland)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Residues
Solids
Organic Compounds
Microbiological Contaminants
Heavy Metal
Market segment by Application, split into
Air
Wastewater
Water
Soil
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
Some Major Points from Table of content:
