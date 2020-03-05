Global Environmental Testing Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Pune , India – March 15, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — Global Environmental Testing Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Environmental Testing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

In 2018, the global Environmental Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Environmental Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Environmental Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.)

ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic)

Asurequality Limited(New Zealand)

Bureau Veritas S.A.(France)

Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.)

Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg)

Intertek Group Plc(U.K.)

R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand)

Romer Labs Inc. GmbH(Germany)

SGS S.A.(Switzerland)

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3713523-global-environmental-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Residues

Solids

Organic Compounds

Microbiological Contaminants

Heavy Metal

Market segment by Application, split into

Air

Wastewater

Water

Soil

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Environmental Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Environmental Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3713523-global-environmental-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Environmental Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Residues

1.4.3 Solids

1.4.4 Organic Compounds

1.4.5 Microbiological Contaminants

1.4.6 Heavy Metal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Environmental Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Air

1.5.3 Wastewater

1.5.4 Water

1.5.5 Soil

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Environmental Testing Market Size

2.2 Environmental Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Environmental Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Environmental Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Environmental Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Environmental Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Environmental Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Environmental Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Environmental Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Environmental Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Environmental Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Environmental Testing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Environmental Testing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Environmental Testing Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Environmental Testing Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Environmental Testing Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in China

7.3 China Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Environmental Testing Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Environmental Testing Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Environmental Testing Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in India

10.3 India Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Environmental Testing Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.)

12.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.1.4 Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.) Recent Development

12.2 ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic)

12.2.1 ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.2.4 ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic) Recent Development

12.3 Asurequality Limited(New Zealand)

12.3.1 Asurequality Limited(New Zealand) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.3.4 Asurequality Limited(New Zealand) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Asurequality Limited(New Zealand) Recent Development

12.4 Bureau Veritas S.A.(France)

12.4.1 Bureau Veritas S.A.(France) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.4.4 Bureau Veritas S.A.(France) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Bureau Veritas S.A.(France) Recent Development

12.5 Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.)

12.5.1 Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.5.4 Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg)

12.6.1 Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.6.4 Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg) Recent Development

12.7 Intertek Group Plc(U.K.)

12.7.1 Intertek Group Plc(U.K.) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.7.4 Intertek Group Plc(U.K.) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Intertek Group Plc(U.K.) Recent Development

12.8 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand)

12.8.1 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand) Company Details

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 8411985042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3713523-global-environmental-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-environmental-testing-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/492660

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 492660