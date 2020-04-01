Global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market 2019

Environment, health and safety (EHS) is a discipline and specialty that studies and implements practical aspects of environmental protection and safety at work. In simple terms it is what organizations must do to make sure that their activities do not cause harm to anyone.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies, and it has always been a lucrative market. The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the EHS market, as the governments in the APAC countries are continuously investing in the R&D of EHS solutions and services.

The global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). The market’s major drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s holding back the Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) market. The historical trajectory is examined in the report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate over the forecast period. Happenings in the review period are examined carefully to explain their connection with the market’s present state and future growth prospects.

The Leading key players covered in this study

SAP

Enablon

ETQ

Intelex

Gensuite

Enviance

Cority

Verisk 3E

Velocityehs

Optial

Sphera Solutions

Sitehawk

The market report has been accumulated with the assistance of many primary (interviews, surveys observations,) and secondary (journals, industrial databases,) sources to distinguish and gather proper information for this broad commercial, market-oriented, and technical estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model has been implemented to determine the market assessment precisely and to verify the several strengths, and weaknesses, along with opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple quantitative and qualitative study related with the market.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Solutions

Services

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Energy & Utilities

Chemicals & Materials

Healthcare

Construction & Engineering

Chemicals & Material

Food & Beverage

Government & Defense

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report centers around the worldwide Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Manufacturers

Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3 Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5 North America

Chapter 6 Europe

Chapter 7 China

Chapter 12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.1.1 SAP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Introduction

12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SAP Recent Development

12.2 Enablon

12.2.1 Enablon Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Introduction

12.2.4 Enablon Revenue in Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Enablon Recent Development

12.3 ETQ

12.3.1 ETQ Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Introduction

12.3.4 ETQ Revenue in Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ETQ Recent Development

12.4 Intelex

12.4.1 Intelex Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Introduction

12.4.4 Intelex Revenue in Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Intelex Recent Development

12.5 Gensuite

12.5.1 Gensuite Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Introduction

12.5.4 Gensuite Revenue in Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Gensuite Recent Development

Continued….

