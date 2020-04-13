In this report, the Global Enterprise Wearable Services and Supporting Platforms Competition Situation Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Enterprise Wearable Services and Supporting Platforms Competition Situation Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wearable devices and the platforms that support them are experiencing a large amount of growth within the enterprise market due to their ability to provide hands-free access to information and communication. These devices aid workers across all industries, and the supporting platforms ensure that they have access to the data that they require, while keeping them secure. A number of aspects are driving growth in this market, with the key factors including that companies require methods to improve productivity and efficiency, while also reducing errors.

The growing use of wearable devices in various verticals such as IT & telecom, healthcare, and manufacturing is expected to boost the growth over the forecast period. These devices have potential application for corporate wellness, mobile workforce management, workforce authentication, and field management, thereby increasing the demand for these devices.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Accenture

Alpha Software

Augmate

DeviceHub

Kony

PTC

Salesforce

Total Communicator Solutions

Upskill

Vandrico

Zerintia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Head Mount

Body Mount

Ear Mount

Smart Glass

Segment by Application

Sports & Adventure

Security

Healthcare

Industrial

