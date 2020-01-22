Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market is Segmented on the basis of Top Manufacturers Analysis Till 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) is defined as a software that brings an organization’s real-time manufacturing-related data together and performs functions such as aggregating, contextualizing, analyzing, visualizing, and propagating the data to form a visual summary.

The discrete industries segment dominated the EMI market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share.

The Americas to dominate the operational intelligence market during the forecast period. The presence of a large existing industrial base coupled with government regulations favoring the growth of the industrial sector is the key reason for the dominance of the EMI market in the Americas.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

ABB

Aegis Limited

Oracle

Parsec Automation

SAP

Rockwell Automation

Invensys (Schneider Electric)

Apriso

Iconics

Prevas

Siemens

Northwest Analytics

Epicor Software Corporation

GE

QiSOFT

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Discrete Type

Process Manufacturing Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemical

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Manufacturers

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

