Global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (also known as EFSS and enterprise file sync and share) refers to software services that enable organizations to securely synchronize and share documents, photos, videos and files from multiple devices with employees, and external customers and partners. Organizations often adopt these technologies to prevent employees from using consumer-based file sharing apps to store, access and manage corporate data that is outside of the IT department’s control and visibility.

Among regions, North America is expected to have the largest size in the EFSS market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The North American region is receptive toward adopting EFSS solutions within organizations to safeguard its content from piracy and data breaches, web and network threat security, cyberattacks, and severe data losses. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to register strong growth in the coming years, as organizations in this region are expected to adopt EFSS solutions to meet their respective government regulations and the demands of dynamic mobile workforce.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Box

Citrix Systems

Dropbox

Microsoft

Syncplicity By Axway

Google

IBM

EMC

Egnyte

VMware

Acronis

OpenText

BlackBerry

SkySync

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Standalone EFSS Solution

Integrated EFSS Solution

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Software and Technology

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Standalone EFSS Solution

1.4.3 Integrated EFSS Solution

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Software and Technology

1.5.4 Government and Public Sector

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Education

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Box

12.1.1 Box Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction

12.1.4 Box Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Box Recent Development

12.2 Citrix Systems

12.2.1 Citrix Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction

12.2.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development

12.3 Dropbox

12.3.1 Dropbox Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction

12.3.4 Dropbox Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Dropbox Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Syncplicity By Axway

12.5.1 Syncplicity By Axway Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction

12.5.4 Syncplicity By Axway Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Syncplicity By Axway Recent Development

12.6 Google

12.6.1 Google Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction

12.6.4 Google Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Google Recent Development

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 IBM Recent Development

12.8 EMC

12.8.1 EMC Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction

12.8.4 EMC Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 EMC Recent Development

12.9 Egnyte

12.9.1 Egnyte Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction

12.9.4 Egnyte Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Egnyte Recent Development

12.10 VMware

12.10.1 VMware Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction

12.10.4 VMware Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 VMware Recent Development

12.11 Acronis

12.12 OpenText

12.13 BlackBerry

12.14 SkySync

Continued….

