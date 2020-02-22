Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global enteral feeding formula market is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Product (Standard Formulas, Disease Specific), Application (Critical Care, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Neurology, Diabetes, Others), Type of Tube Feeding (Gastric Tube Feeding, Nasogastric Tube Feeding, Gastrotomy Tube Feeding, Duodenal or Jejunal Tube Feeding), Stage (Adult, Pediatric), End User (Hospitals, Long Term Care Facilities), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In product, the standard formulas segment is dominating, the market as the standard formula is rapidly growing in the industry due to its medical application also the composition of the standard formulas are rich in the vitamins, proteins, peptides, which is mostly preferred amongst population for better health and also in the diet concern population.

In application, the critical care segment is dominating the market critical care segment due to rapidly growth in the enteral feeding formula industry due to the rising number of the patients from the chronic disease, which also leading the consumption of nutritional feeding formulas more towards the patients with the ventilators.

In type of tube feeding, the gastric tube feeding is dominating the market; the gastric tube feeding segment is rising in the forecast period due to the rising eating disorder in the various reasons leading the bypass route nutritional supplies and with the effortless and painless supply of the nutrients by the gastric route.

In stage, the adult segment in the market is growing with the highest share and dominating the market due to the growing lifestyle concern and changing diet plans and rising awareness towards the fitness also due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases amongst adult generation.

In end user, hospitals are the institutes which are highly preferred by the patients for diagnosis and treatment. The technology is advanced and offers high precise results in the affordable prices which can be done in hospitals than diagnostic centers and specialty clinics.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global enteral feeding formula market are listed below;

Abbott

Nestle

Meiji Holdings CO., LTD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Danone Nutricia

Fresenius SE & CO. KGAA

Global Health Products, Inc.

Hormel Foods, LLC

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtrition, Inc.

Nutritional Medicinals, LLC

Real Food Blends

Victus

