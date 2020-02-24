Global ENT Examination Chair Market Prospects Pinpoint Higher Traction from Developed Nations during 2018-2028

ENT deals with the diagnosis and treatment of the neck and head, especially the ears, nose and throat. ENT specialty is also referred as otolaryngology. An entire ENT study includes inspecting ears, nose, throat, face and neck. ENT examination chairs are used for various cases like screening for hearing loss by pressure testing the eardrum for fluid and several throat conditions. ENT examination chairs are highly preferred for hearing impairments, especially in children. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, in the US there are about 2-3 in every 1,000 children who are born with detectable amount of hearing impairment in one or both the ears. Neck examination is performed with a lot of care and it also includes the salivary gland, lymph node and thyroid gland. Examination of cardiopulmonary system and overall health is the last set of a general ENT examination. The ENT examination is painless and is done with the patients being on an ENT Examination Chair Market. The ENT examination chairs come in different sizes for different patients and they also vary with the type of procedure they’ll be involved in.

ENT Examination Chairs Market: Drivers

ENT examination chair market is highly driven by increase in prevalence of deafness, other hearing related ailments and chronic sinusitis. There is a consistent rise in the geriatric population and might drive the market for ENT examination chair over the forecast period. Improving reimbursement policies by the government for ENT procedures and growing adoption of minimally invasive ENT surgeries is also expected to drive the market for ENT examination chairs over the forecast period. However, the ENT procedures are quite expensive which makes them less affordable. Certain problems associated with voice prosthesis and risk of complications involved in ENT surgeries might hinder the market for ENT examination chairs over the forecast period.

ENT Examination Chairs Market: Overview

According to WHO there is an approximate 33% of elderly population and 15% of adult population globally who suffer from hearing related disorders and ailments. ENT Examination Chairs market is highly driven by electrical ENT examination chairs for detection and treatment of hearing impairments. Certain technological advancements focused on making the ENT examination chairs more comfortable during the surgery are being introduced in the market which is driving the market for ENT examination chairs. Several hybrid ENT examination chairs like electric-hydraulic ENT examination chairs or mechanical-hydraulic ENT examination chairs are available and been driving the market for ENT examination chairs. Improved articulating footrests, armrests and headrests, more flexible rotation and reclination of the chair, automatic lock functions and increased lift capacity are few of the technological advancements in ENT examination chairs that are expected to lead the market for ENT examination chairs over the forecast period.

ENT Examination Chairs Market: Regional Outlook

North America market for ENT examination chairs is expected to dominate the market owing it to the growing adoption of technological advancements in the ENT arena. Also, good healthcare infrastructure and government funding are major factors leading to the highest growth of ENT examination chair market in North America. France, U.K. and Germany are expected to hold a major share in ENT examination chairs market over the forecast period owing it to rise in geriatric population and good healthcare expenditure. Also, rapid urbanization in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific region has resulted into increased prevalence of ENT disorders in the region. This has resulted in the rise of ENT procedures performed and thus, is expected to drive the market for ENT examination chair in the region. Growing local manufacturers is expected to drive the China market for ENT examination chairs over the forecast period.

ENT Examination Chairs Market: Key Players

The major market participants operating in the global ENT Examination Chairs Market are NAMROL GROUP, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, G. Heinemann Medizintechnik, Midmark Corporation, Happersberger otopront GmbH, Global Surgical Corporation and Entermed.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

