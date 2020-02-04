Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Research Analysis by Experts 2018 to 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Enhanced Oil Recovery: Technologies and Global Markets” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global enhanced oil recovery (EOR) market totaled nearly $22.9 billion in 2016 and should total $30.4 billion by 2021, with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% through 2021.

North America, the largest regional market for EOR technologies, totaled nearly $9.6 billion in 2016 and should total $13.2 billion by 2021, a CAGR of 6.7%.

The South American EOR market totaled $3.2 billion in 2016 and should total nearly $4.3 billion by 2021, a CAGR of 5.7%.

Get Report Sample and Customization: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1377164

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Worldwide Markets

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

What Is Enhanced Oil Recovery?

History of Enhanced Oil Recovery

Benefits of Enhanced Oil Recovery

Drawbacks of Enhanced Oil Recovery

Enhanced Oil Recovery Technologies and Applications

Chapter 4 Regulatory Framework

To Browse a Complete Report with TOC Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enhanced-oil-recovery-technologies-and-global-markets-report.html/toc

List of Table

Summary Table : Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, by Region, Through 2021

Table A : List of Global Markets Considered in this Study

Table B : Research Information Sources

Table 1 : Enhanced Oil Recovery Technologies

Table 2 : Enhanced Oil Recovery Industry, by Company Types

Table 3 : Example of EOR Cost Variation for CO2-EOR in the U.S.

Table 4 : Global Market for Enhanced Oil Recovery, by Region, Through 2021

Table 5 : Global Market for Enhanced Oil Recovery, by Technology, Through 2021

Table 6 : North American Market for Carbon Dioxide Flooding, Through 2021

Table 7 : North American Market for Nitrogen Flooding, Through 2021

Table 8 : North American Market for Hydrocarbon Gas Flooding, Through 2021

Table 9 : North American Market for Chemical Flooding, Through 2021

Table 10 : North American Market for In Situ Combustion, Through 2021

Table 11 : North American Market for Steam Flooding, Through 2021

Table 12 : South American Market for Carbon Dioxide Flooding, Through 2021

Table 13 : South American Market for Hydrocarbon Gas Flooding, Through 2021

Table 14 : South American Market for Chemical Flooding, Through 2021

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in