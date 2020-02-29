Global English Language Training Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application and Industry Key Players – Berlitz, EF Education First, Pearson ELT, LSI, ELS Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “English Language Training 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Berlitz, EF Education First, Pearson ELT, LSI, ELS” To Its Research Database
English Language Training Market 2019-2025
In 2018, the global English Language Training market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global English Language Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the English Language Training development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Berlitz
EF Education First
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Pearson ELT
McGraw-Hill Education
LSI
Kaplan International
ELS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Blended learning
Online learning
Classroom learning
Market segment by Application, split into
Institutional learners
Individual learners
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
