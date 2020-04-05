Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-engineering-software-cad-cam-cae-aec-andamp;-eda-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Engineering software defines the use of different software such as computer-aided designing (CAD) software, computer-aided engineering (CAE) software, computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software, electronic design automation (EDA) software, and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) software.

Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) can be used by any organization which is required to carry out Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA), and is used in design automation and product design etc. Organizations of all sizes from the smallest companies requiring a more basic system to the large corporate businesses requiring a feature rich solution, will have use for Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA). In 2018, Market for large design automation segment is dominating the market, with about 35.12% market share, followed by product design & testing, with 19.74% market share.

In 2018, the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market size was 15810 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29450 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) development in North America, Europe and APAC.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Dassault Systemes

Nemetschek

HCL Technologies

Siemens PLM Software

SAP

Synopsys

PTC

ANSYS

Altium

Hexagon

Altair Engineering

ESI Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CAD Software

CAM Software

CAE Software

AEC Software

EDA Software

CAD Software takes around 25% market share of Engineering Software in 2018, and it will get the largest share in the next years.

CAM Software takes about 23% market share of Engineering Software in 2018.

CAE Software has nearly 20% market share of Engineering Software in 2018, bur it may reduce a bit in the coming years.

AEC Software holds almost 18%market share of Engineering Software in 2018.

EDA Software obtains the smallest market share of Engineering Software of 12% in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Design Automation

Plant Design

Product Design & Testing

Drafting & 3D Modeling

Others

Design Automation takes around 35% market share of Engineering Software in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

Plant Design has about 16% market share of Engineering Software in 2018.

Product Design & Testing holds almost 20% market share of Engineering Software in 2018.

Drafting & 3D Modeling takes nearly 19% market share of Engineering Software in 2018, and it will grow a bit from 2019 to 2025.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

APAC

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) development in North America, Europe and APAC.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-engineering-software-cad-cam-cae-aec-andamp;-eda-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com