GLOBAL ENGINEERING PLASTICS MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

Introduction

Global Engineering Plastics Market

The Global Engineering Plastics Market was valued at USD xx trillion in 2017 and is fore-casted to reach USD xx trillion by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Engineering Plastics are different from commodity plastics. Engineering plastics have higher mechanical strength, Impact resistance, heat & chemical resistance. They are lightweight and excellent substitute for metal & metal alloys in various Industry applications. Engineer-ing polymers are often reinforced with glass or carbon to increase dimensional stability or improve mechanical & thermal properties. Industry has developed wide range of alloys & blends for modification of properties to suit particular end use.

Market Dynamics-

Engineering plastics can be recycled, thus engineering plastic manufacturers are recycling to reduce costs, which is driving the market growth. Environmental concerns have become a huge issue for plastics manufacturers, which is impacting the market growth.

Market Segmentation-

Global Engineering Plastics Market can be segmented by product type, by application & by geography.

Based on product type, market can be segmented into ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), Polycarbonates, Polyphenylene ethers & oxides, Reinforced plastics and others. ABS is one of the most popular engineering plastics due to its high performance. ABS has excellent sur-face appearance. Nylons as well as polycarbonates are also widely used.

Geographical Segmentation-:

Based on region, market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific and Rest of the world. China is the biggest producer of engineering Plastics.

Competitive Landscape:

The competition in the industry is high with some of the biggest players in global engineer-ing plastics market include Royal DSM NV, Evonik Degussa GmbH, Teijin Limited, Chi Mei Corporation, Bayer Materialscience, BASF, SABIC, LG Chem, Eastman Chemical Company, etc.

Key market segments covered

By Product Type

ABS

Polycarbonates

Polyphenylene ethers & oxides

Reinforced Plastics

Others

By application

Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Packaging & Food Industry

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Scope of the report-

The report covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Product Bench-marking, and company profiles. Global Engineering plastics market is segmented by product Type (ABS, Polycarbonates, Polyphenylene ethers & oxides, Reinforced Plastics, and others) and by application (Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Packaging & Food Industry, and others). Based on geography the market is segmented into – North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Table of Contents

Global Engineering Plastics Market– Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. The Scope of the Report

Global Engineering Plastics Market – Trends

2.1. Key Trends & Developments

Global Engineering Plastics Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

Global Engineering Plastics Market – By Product Type

4.1 ABS

4.2 Polycarbonates

4.3 Polyphenylene ethers & oxides

4.4 Reinforced plastics

4.5 Others

…………..

Global Engineering Plastics Market – By Application.

5.1 Electronics

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Construction

5.4 Others

Global Engineering Plastics Market – By Geography

6.1North America

6.1.1The United States

6.1.2Canada

6.1.3Mexico

6.2 South America

6.2.1Brazil

6.2.2Argentina

6.2.3Rest of South America

6.3Europe

6.3.1Germany

6.3.2United Kingdom

6.3.3France

6.3.5Rest of Europe

6.4Asia-Pacific

6.4.1China

6.4.2Japan

6.4.3India

6.4.4Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5Rest of the World

7 Global Engineering Plastics Market – Competitive Landscape

7.1Market Share /Rank Analysis

7.2Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

8 Global Engineering Plastics Market – Company Profiles

8.1 Royal DSM NV

8.2 Evonik Degussa GmbH

8.3 Teijin Limited

8.4 Chi Mei Corporation

8.5 Bayer Materialscience

8.6 BASF

8.7 SABIC

8.8 LG Chem

8.9 TICONA Engineering Polymers

8.10 Eastman Chemical Company

9 Global Engineering Plastics Market – Appendix

