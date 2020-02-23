Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Industry

Latest Report on Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

This report studies the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market by product and Application/end industries.

In the last several years, global market of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 2.32%. In 2016, global revenue of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is nearly 1221 M USD.

The major players in global market include

OpenLink

FIS

Sapient

Accenture

Trayport

Allegro

ABB

Triple Point

SAP

Amphora

Eka Software

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia

South America

RoW

Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) in each application, can be divided into

Power

Natural Gas

Oil & Products

Other

