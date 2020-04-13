Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market status and forecast, categorizes the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Energy storage battery for microgrids is an energy reservoir that can store electrical energy and supply energy when required. Such a battery system has the added advantage of matching generation to the time of use and enables peak-shaving applications. Battery-based energy storage is more environmentally-friendly than traditional diesel generators and significantly reduces the fuel and sizing needs for common backup generators. Even small amounts of energy storage can have a major impact on reducing fuel costs, maintenance and omissions of diesel or bio-diesel generators.
The global energy storage battery for microgrids industry mainly concentrates in EU, USA and Japan. The global leading players in this market are NGK Group, Samsung SDI, NEC, Panasonic, MHI and Toshiba etc., which accounts for 49.38% of total revenue in 2015. In China the market leaders are BYD, CALB and ATL.
The USA and China are the major consumer regions in global energy storage battery for microgrids market. The energy storage battery for microgrids is mainly used in household, enterprise, utility. The application market share of Utility is up to 87.68%.
Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of energy storage products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Currently, the Chinese energy storage battery for microgrids is not only begun to transit to renewable energy installations field, while still extend in the downstream industry chain.
The global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market is valued at 190 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
NGK Group
Samsung SDI
NEC
Panasonic
MHI
Toshiba
S&C Electric
Beacon Power
CALMAC
Saft
Sumitomo Electric
EnSync
Eos Energy Storage
OutBack Power
Younicos
BYD
CALB
ATL
Rongke Power
Shen-li High Tech
Meineng
Chilwee
Narada
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Sodium-sulfur battery
VRLA Lead Acid
Lithium-ion
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Household
Enterprise
Utility
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Manufacturers
Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
