Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)

The Azoth Analytics research report titled “Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market – Analysis By Product Type, By Capacity (CFM) Output, By Installation Type, By End Use Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) ” assesses the Global Energy Recovery Ventilator market. The report analyses the Global Energy Recovery Ventilator market By Product Type (Plate Heat Exchanger, Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger, Rotary Heat Exchanger, Run-Around Coil); CFM Output (120-360, 410-595, 600-1200, 1500-3600, > 3600 CFM), By End Use Application – Commercial Buildings (Industry, Supermarkets, Offices, Hotel & Restaurants, Healthcare facilities, Others) and Residential Buildings and By Installation Type (Wall & Ceiling Mounting, Rooftop). The report assesses the “Global Energy Recovery Ventilator market” for the actual period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market grew at a rapid growth rate over last five years on account of growing green building construction, rising awareness about building energy conservation and improving per capita income. Subsidies and Tax incentives on green building measures introduced by governments of many countries also stimulates the demand of Energy recovery ventilators. Emphasis towards adoption of green building standards such as LEEDs and ASHRAE and growing awareness about indoor air quality will boost the demand of Energy Recovery Ventilators in future.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Historical Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Product Type (Plate Heat Exchanger, Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger, Rotary Heat Exchanger, Run-Around Coil)

• By CFM Output: (120-360, 410-595, 600-1200, 1500-3600, > 3600 CFM)

• By End Use Application – Commercial Buildings (Industry, Supermarkets, Offices, Hotel & Restaurants, Healthcare facilities, Others) and Residential Buildings

• By Installation Type (Wall & Ceiling Mounting, Rooftop)

Regional Market – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Historical Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Product Type (Plate Heat Exchanger, Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger, Rotary Heat Exchanger, Run-Around Coil)

• By CFM Output: (120-360, 410-595, 600-1200, 1500-3600, > 3600 CFM)

• By End Use Application – Commercial Buildings (Industry, Supermarkets, Offices, Hotel & Restaurants, Healthcare facilities, Others) and Residential Buildings

• By Installation Type (Wall & Ceiling Mounting, Rooftop)

Analysis By Country – U.S, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Turkey, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria (Historical Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics , Johnson Controls, Munters , FUJITSU GENERAL, Carrier Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, Greenheck Fan.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Product Overview

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Market Share of Global Players

7. Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market

8. North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market

9. Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market

10. Europe Energy Recovery Ventilator Market

11. Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilator Market

12. Middle East & Africa Energy Recovery Ventilator Market

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.2 Daikin

13.3 Panasonic Corporation

13.4 LG Electronics

13.5 Johnson Controls

13.6 Munters

13.7 FUJITSU GENERAL

13.8 Carrier Corporation

13.9 Nortek Air Solutions

13.10 Greenheck Fan (US)

Continuous…

