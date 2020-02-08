Global Energy Harvesting Market to Witness Stellar Revenue Growth Across Top Regional Pockets

Energy harvesting equipment is adopted by several countries due to its multiple benefits. Nowadays, governments and public initiatives for saving energy are among the major factors responsible for the growth of the energy harvesting equipment market. Public and private companies are considering energy harvesting equipment as a key tool for meeting the rising demand for energy. Several countries of different regions are offering incentives and investments for the research and development of energy harvesting equipment. On the other hand, the development of Big Data and IoT technologies and the need for the replacement of batteries are among the key factors expected to drive the global energy harvesting equipment market.

In this report, PMR has segmented the global energy harvesting equipment market on the basis of energy resource, end user, industry vertical, product category, and region. Based on energy resource, the global energy harvesting equipment market is segmented into thermoelectric, piezoelectric, radio frequency, photovoltaic, and other subsegments. On the basis of end user, the global energy harvesting equipment market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial subsegments. On the basis of industry vertical, the global energy harvesting equipment market is segmented into aerospace & defense, home & building automation, government, consumer electronics, and others. On the basis of product category, the global energy harvesting equipment market is segmented into energy harvesting ICs, energy harvesting sensors, and energy harvesting storage subsegments. However, the adoption of energy harvesting equipment solutions by the home and building automation sector has been high since its inception owing to the high demand for energy saving. Despite a lot of integration of energy harvesting equipment, automotive and aerospace & defense are currently the main markets for energy harvesting technologies.

Energy harvesting equipment solutions have also been adopted by various governments and organizations to deal with unprecedented emergencies or failure of any device. In addition, the increasing adoption of consumer electronics is also expected to correspondingly increase the global adoption of energy harvesting equipment solutions.

Based on end-user, the energy harvesting equipment market is subsegmented into residential, industrial, and commercial. The growing disposable income of consumers and the increasing adoption of advanced consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops across the globe, especially across developing countries such as China, India, etc. are some of the major factors driving the residential subsegment in the global energy harvesting equipment market. In addition, owing to the low adoption of energy harvesting equipment across the commercial segment, it is expected to witness a comparatively lower CAGR in the global energy harvesting equipment market.

The energy harvesting equipment market in Latin America is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Moreover, the energy harvesting equipment market in Eastern Europe is also expected to witness significantly high growth. The market in the Latin America, SEA & Others of APAC, and Eastern Europe regions is expected to present the most attractive opportunities for energy harvesting equipment manufacturers, followed by the MEA and China markets.

On the basis of geography, the energy harvesting equipment market is segmented into various regions, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan, SEA & Others of APAC, and Middle East & Africa. The North America energy harvesting equipment market is expected to dominate the global energy harvesting equipment market due to the high adoption of green energy technologies in the U.S. and the availability of resources for offering advanced energy harvesting equipment experiences to the end-users in the region. The region has witnessed the adoption of energy harvesting equipment due to the rising penetration and manufacturing of consumer electronic devices, enterprises are rapidly adopting intelligent energy harvesting equipment. Enterprises are becoming increasingly dependent upon energy harvesting equipment to store, access, monitor, and manage the flow of stored energy.

According to PMR analysis, to offer high-performance energy harvesting equipment services with cutting-edge technology and cater to the rising demand for energy harvesting equipment, prominent vendors in the energy harvesting equipment market are now focusing on acquiring, merging or collaborating with other players in the energy harvesting equipment market. Some of the vendors in the energy harvesting equipment market profiled in this study include Tigo Energy, Inc.; greenTEG; EnOcean GmbH; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Ocean Harvesting Technologies AB; UTAG Green Energy Technologies Inc.; ReVibe Energy; SolarEdge Technologies Inc.; Renesas Electronics and Cymbet Corporation.