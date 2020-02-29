Global Energy Drinks Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

Due to increasing health awareness worldwide, consumers are seeking healthier, more refreshing substitutes for carbonated drinks. Energy and Sports Drinks are rapidly replacing the share of carbonated drinks in the soft-drink market and have shown a rapid growth, over a past few years. Energy drinks have transitioned from being a niche product to one of the fastest growing product in the global drinks market. With the coming of the Obesity pandemic and increased number of diabetic patients, there is a tremendous potential for growth in the market of sugar-free drinks.

Request For Sample @

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064744

Market Dynamics:

Energy drinks, almost always, have been marketed as an alternative to carbonated drinks. Increasing demand for convenience beverages, changing lifestyle in Asia-Pacific region, increasing income, rising sports activities and urbanisation are the major reasons behind the anticipated growth. An enhanced network of convenience stores has also contributed in expanding the market. Efficient marketing and an emphasis on branding will remain crucial to the success of energy-drink brands. Energy drinks, although healthier, have known to have some side-effects, blamed upon caffeine, a major component of energy drinks. Consumers seek variations in daily drinks, which include hydration, duration of the freshness’ provided and preventive measures taken for specific health conditions, like allergies. Energy drinks with caffeine presence are high in demand as it helps the consumers to regain energy and increase their stamina.

The market faces stiff competition from packaged juice and malted health drinks. Their cheaper price, lesser side-effects and a longer presence in the market provide a challenge for the growth of Energy Drinks market.

Market Segmentation:

Globally, energy drinks with caffeine, lead the market. On the basis of type, the Global Energy Drink Market can be segmented into isotonic, hypertonic, hypotonic. On the basis of Ingredient Types, it is divided into aqua/water and additives. Additives include sweeteners, flavours, acidulants polysaccharides and oligosaccharides. By packaging, it can be divided into Bottles, Cans and Tins. From the past few years, Cans have been the major market share holder. With regard to the availability of customer, sales and distribution channels such as convenience stores (with 50% share), supermarkets and mass merchandisers play a critical role.

Geographical Analysis:

North America is the major consuming market for energy drinks due to health concerns and awareness. Asia-Pacific is a growing market due to the changing demographics and increasing disposable income. Europe is an emerging market poised to grow at a healthy rate due to growing consumer adoption rate as a result of increased marketing efforts by key players. Children and adolescents are the main target groups for manufacturers.

Key players in the industry include Red Bull GmbH (Austria) and American companies like PepsiCo, Hansen Natural Corp., and The Coca-Cola Company.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Request For Customization @

https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10064744

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609