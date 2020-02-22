Global Energy Drinks Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global energy drinks market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type (Non Alcoholic, Alcoholic), Type (Inorganic, Organic), Application (Before Exercise, Recovery, During Exercise), Consumption Time (Before 11 am, Post 9 pm, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-9 pm), Ingredients (Taurine, Caffeine, Guarana, Vitamin B, L-Cartinine, Antioxidants, Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailers, Non Store Retailing), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In product type, Energy drinks are used to boosts the energy, to increases mental alertness and physical performance. Non-alcoholic energy drinks contains caffeine, guarana, taurine and ginseng or other herbs or some combination of these ingredients which boosts the energy in a better way than alcoholic energy drinks.

In type, inorganic energy drinks are dominating the market as the inorganic ingredients are genetically modified which are impure and cheaper whereas the organic energy drinks are growing in the market non genetically modified, pure and expensive but fitness freak people will choose them.

In application, the energy drinks boosts the energy in the individuals and therefore it is highly consumed as before exercise to work out for more time and with better energy.

In consumption type, the energy drinks are highly preferred by young populations. They find the best time rejuvenate themselves is post-midnight and people dedicated to their fitness are often consumes the energy drinks in the morning before exercise.

In distribution channel, store based retailors are dominating the market as these energy drinks are easily available and does not require criteria for the sales person for selling the same.

The key market players for global energy drinks are listed below;

PepsiCo, Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

T.C. Pharma

DOHLER

Rockstar, Inc.

Amway, Britvic PLC.

Frucor Suntory

D’ANGELO

HYPE ENERY DRINKS

MUTALO GROUP

XYIENCE, INC.

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

AJE

Monster Energy Company

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=12028

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]