Global Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

This report focuses on the global Endpoint Security and Protection Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endpoint Security and Protection Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Endpoint Security and Protection Software market is increasing progressively due to increasing enhanced functionalities of multi-channel based marketing and customer experience management. Moreover, the increasing usage of analytics and mobility for customer communication management, Customer Communication Management market has started growing significantly.

The major factor driving the adoption of Endpoint Security and Protection Software is the companies need to improve customer experience and to retain more customers through a differentiated, highly personalized customer service program. Another driving factor is to Identify and respond to market opportunities through increased agility and standardization across all customer communications.

In 2017, the global Endpoint Security and Protection Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe Systems

Cincom Systems

Doxee S.P.A.

Dell

Newgen Software

OpenText

Oracle

Pitney Bowes

Xerox

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail & Consumer goods

Healthcare

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Endpoint Security and Protection Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Endpoint Security and Protection Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

