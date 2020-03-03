Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market Business Strategies, Development Factors, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Endovascular aneurysm repair (or endovascular aortic repair) (EVAR) is a type of endovascular surgery used to treat pathology of the aorta. In this medical procedure Stent graft is placed inside an Aorta without removing any tissue from patients Aorta as it’s required in open aortic surgery. Endovascular Aneurysm Repair is more popular than open-abdominal surgery as its less invasive and patient recovery time is faster. In Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent graft is used in three types Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA). This report exclusively covers endovascular aneurysm repair via different products of stent graft.

The main factors that reinforce stent graft market growth are increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases & Hyper Tension, Growing Geriatric population, unhealthy lifestyle, alcohol consumption and smoking. High Medical Cost, Lack of reimbursement policies and increasing out of pocket expenditure can hinder the market growth of Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market.

Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market is segmented based on device type and end-user.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) include

Medtronic (Endurant)

TriVascular (Ovation Xi)

Lombard Medical (Aorfix)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size

2.2 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Sales by Type

4.2 Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Revenue by Type

4.3 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

6.1 North America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Countries

6.2 North America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Type

6.3 North America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Application

6.4 North America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Company

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Countries

7.2 Europe Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Type

7.3 Europe Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Application

7.4 Europe Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Company

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Company

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Type

9.3 Central & South America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Application

9.4 Central & South America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Company

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Application

10.4 Middle East and Africa Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) by Company

11 Company Profiles

12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Sales Channels Analysis

13.2.1 Sales Channels Analysis

13.2.2 Distributors

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

