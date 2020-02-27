Global Endoscopy Devices Market Dynamics, Analysis by Type, Supply chain Analysis, Outlook Period Until 2023

The global market status for Endoscopy Devices Market is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled “Global Endoscopy Devices Market”, which tends to deliver in-depth knowledge associated to the Endoscopy Devices Market for the present and forecasted period until 2023. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Endoscopy Devices Market. The report analyzes the Global Endoscopy Devices Market By Type (Rigid, Flexible, Capsule), By Application (Arthroscopy, Bronchoscopy, Colonoscopy, Laparoscopy, GI Endoscopy, Others) and By End User (Hospital, Clinic). The Global Endoscopy Devices Market has been analzyed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, China, India and Brazil) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Endoscopy Devices Market – Analysis By Type (Rigid, Flexible, Capsule), Application (Arthroscopy, Bronchoscopy, Colonoscopy, Laparoscopy, GI Endoscopy, Others), By End User (Hospital, Clinic), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, China, India, Brazil)” global endoscopy devices market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, global endoscopy devices market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rising incidence of chronic ailments, increasing healthcare awareness amongst consumers, flourishing market for minimally invasive procedures, new device approvals along with increasing health expenditure in developing countries. Moreover, ongoing demographic shift towards geriatric population with significant population suffering from inveterate ailments, is expected to propel the demand for endoscopy devices. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. By type, the segment of flexible endoscope is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global endoscopy devices market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.

The report titled “Global Endoscopy Devices Market – Analysis By Type (Rigid, Flexible, Capsule), Application (Arthroscopy, Bronchoscopy, Colonoscopy, Laparoscopy, GI Endoscopy, Others), By End User (Hospital, Clinic), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, China, India, Brazil)” has covered and analyzed the potential of global endoscopy devices market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Endoscopy Devices Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Endoscopy Devices Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Rigid, Flexible, Capsule: By Value

• By Application – Arthroscopy, Bronchoscopy, Colonoscopy, Laparoscopy, GI endoscopy, Others

• By End User – Hospital, Clinic

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Endoscopy Devices Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Rigid, Flexible, Capsule: By Value

• By Application – Arthroscopy, Bronchoscopy, Colonoscopy, Laparoscopy, GI endoscopy, Others

• By End User – Hospital, Clinic

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, India, China, Brazil (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Endoscopy Devices Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Rigid, Flexible, Capsule: By Value

• By Application – Arthroscopy, Bronchoscopy, Colonoscopy, Laparoscopy, GI endoscopy, Others

• By End User – Hospital, Clinic

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Company Share Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Supply Chain Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, Fujifilm Holdings, Congentix Medical, US Endoscopy and PENTAX Medical.

Research Methodology

Strategic Recommendations

Strategic Recommendations

Endoscopy Devices Outlook

Global Endoscopy Devices Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

Global Endoscopy Devices Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By Type, 2017 (%)

6.1.2 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By Type, 2023 (%)

6.2 Global Rigid Endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.3 Global Flexible Endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.4 Global Capsule Endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.5 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By Application: Breakdown (%)

6.5.1 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By Application, 2017 (%)

6.5.2 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By Application, 2023 (%)

6.6 Global Arthroscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.7 Global Bronchoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.8 Global Colonoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.9 Global Laparoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.10 Global GI endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.11 Global Other Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.12 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By End User: Breakdown (%)

6.12.1 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By End User, 2017 (%)

6.12.2 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By End User, 2023 (%)

Continued………

