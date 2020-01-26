Global Employee Scheduling Software Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Employee Scheduling Software Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report focuses on the global Employee Scheduling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Employee Scheduling Software development in United States, Europe and China.
This report studies the Employee Scheduling Software market. Employee scheduling software automates the process of creating and maintaining a schedule. Automating the scheduling of employees increases productivity and makes many secretarial and manual scheduling positions obsolete. Such software will usually track vacation time, sick time, compensation time, and alert when there are conflicts. As scheduling data is accumulated over time, it may be extracted for payroll or to analyze past activity. Although employee scheduling software may or may not make optimization decisions, it does manage and coordinate the tasks. Today’s employee scheduling software often includes mobile applications. Mobile scheduling further increased scheduling productivity and eliminated inefficient scheduling steps.
Employee Scheduling Software is mainly used for the following applications: Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Others. And Small Business is the most widely used type which takes up about 53.19% of the global total in 2017.
The global Employee Scheduling Software average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually 0 USD/month to 150 USD/month from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new Employee Scheduling Software. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Employee Scheduling Software sales will reach about 530.87 Million USD in 2023 from 251.18 Million USD in 2017 all around the world, with the CAGR of 13.28%.
USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Employee Scheduling Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 42.35% the global market in 2017, while Europe was 30.25%, and Japan is followed with the share about 3.52%.
The key players covered in this study
Humanity
Pioneer Works
Deputechnologies
Nimble Software Systems
Hrdirect
TimeForge Scheduling
WhenToWork
TimeCurve
Workforce
Planday
Zip Schedules
Ultimate Software
Atlas Business Solutions
Acuity Scheduling
ReachLocal
Resource Guru
Appointy
Shiftboard
SetMore
MyTime
Calendly
Simplybook.me
Bobclass
Shortcuts Software
Amobius Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
Mobile APP
Installed-PC
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Midsize Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
