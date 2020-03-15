Global Emotion Detection And Recognition (Edr) Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Emotional Detection and Recognition (EDR) is a technology that tracks consumers connect towards a specific brand and how it affects the sales of that particular brand. But now with the developments EDR has evolved from simple tracking to making them more effective by digging deep into brand presentation. The need for sophisticated and advanced technologies to standardize emotions detection is fuelling the market to grow at global level. The Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market is forecasted to grow annually at a cumulative rate (CAGR) of 27.5%, estimating to reach the market value of USD 20,000 million by 2021.
Market Segment and Share
With the estimation that the global emotion detection and recognition market to grow at 27.5% CAGR, the market is segmented on the basis of the type, software tool, application, end user and on the basis of geography.
Further segmentation on the basis of:
Type- Feature Extraction, 3D modelling, Pattern Recognition, Language Processing and Bio-Sensors Technology
Software Tools- Facial Expression Recognition, Bio sensing, Apps and Voice and Speech Recognition segments
Application- Healthcare, Transport, Logistics, Law Enforcement and surveillance, and Gaming
End Users- Enterprise, Defense, Security agencies, commercial, etc.
Geographies- Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa
Driving Force
The driving factors for the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market are the boom of wearable technologies, Internet of Things, and increasing number of smartphones.
Major Players in the Market
Major players in the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market are Emotient, Affectiva, nViso, Realeyes, Noldus, Tobi, and SightCorp
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage