GLOBAL EMERGENCY MOBILE SUBSTATION COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 2019-2024

Latest Update “Global Emergency Mobile Substation Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

Mobile Substation is a completely self-contained trailer mounted substation consists of transformer, cooling equipment, high voltage switchgear and low voltage switchgear along with metering, protection relaying devices, AC and DC auxiliary power supply, surge protection, and cable connecting arrangement. The major engineering objective is to design and build a mobile Delta Star substation to meet all customer requirements and still provide ease of installation and operation after being transported to the site. A Delta Star mobile substation can be put into service within hours.

– Scope of the Report:

Emergency Mobile Substations applications range from power supply during emergency or planned outages, to events, moving loads, and the integration of distributed or renewable generation.

This report mainly covers Emergency Mobile Substation products.

Emergency Mobile Substation industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Europe. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 54.47% of the total value of global Emergency Mobile Substation. ABB is the world leading manufacturer in global Emergency Mobile Substation market with the market share of 11.27% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Emergency Mobile Substation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Emergency Mobile Substation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers



ABB

Siemens

AZZ

Matelec

VRT

Ampcontrol

CG

Efacec

GE

Tadeo Czerweny S.A.

Delta Star

Tgood

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers



AIS

GIS

HGIS

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into



Energy

Infrastructure

Industrial

Others

– The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Emergency Mobile Substation product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Emergency Mobile Substation, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Emergency Mobile Substation in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Emergency Mobile Substation competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Emergency Mobile Substation breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Emergency Mobile Substation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Emergency Mobile Substation sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

