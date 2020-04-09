Global Embossed Stainless Steel Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Embossed Stainless Steel market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Embossed Stainless Steel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Embossed Stainless Steel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Embossed Stainless Steel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

Stainless steel embossed plate, also known as “3D stainless steel plate”, is a new concept plate, which has strong three-dimensional effect. It is processed by embossing stainless steel plates with machinery so that concave-convex patterns are made (dozens of patterns available). With respect to advantages, embossed plates have novel patterns and good ornament effect, and they are good-looking, durable, and wear resistant. The embossed plate is a new product of stainless steel ornaments. It can be applied to many different fields, including ornament, anti-theft door, screen, kitchen ornament, cupboard and art and craft items etc.

Main advantages of stainless steel embossed sheet: good-looking, durable, wear resistant, strong decorative effect, good visual appearance, high quality, easy to clean, maintenance-free, compression resistant, resistance to scratches and does not leave fingerprints.

Stainless steel embossed sheet are being used on projects all over the world for exterior wall cladding, roofing, column covers, doors, signage, bridge cladding, commercial and residential kitchens, buses, trains, and airplane food handling equipment, just to name a few.

Global production market of Embossed Stainless Steel can be divided into four big markets: North America, Europe, Asia (W/O China) and China. Embossed Stainless Steelâ€™s product technology is very mature. Chinese cheap material and high automation level makes it very competitive in global market. The global market is rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Jem Industries, Rimex Metals Group, GATTI PRECORVI S.r.l., Foshan Ocean, Foshan Jianghong, Foshan Mellow and Unox Meta, which only accounts for about 15 % of total production value.

The product quality of Embossed Stainless Steel industry in recent years is rising with the continuous development of production scale. At the same time, Technology of materials is innovating. Embossed Stainless Steel has already appeared. Certainly itâ€™s more expensive and durable. The trends of Embossed Stainless Steel are colorful, multi-functional, more fashionable and creatable.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The global Embossed Stainless Steel market is valued at 1340 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2018-2025.

Jem Industries

Rimex Metals

Gatti Precorvi S.R.L.

Metal Sheets

YES Stainless

Rigidized Metals

Architectural Materials

Foshan Ocean

Foshan Jianghong

Foshan Mellow

Unox Metal Company

Foshan Kaibao

Foshan Guangchuang

JIEYANG KAILIAN

Jing Miao Metal

Haimen Senda

Jaway Steel

Foshan hermes

Zhejiang Jianheng

ARTIST CHOICE METAL

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Below 1mm

1mm~3mm

Above 3mm

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

