Global Email Encryption Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

This report provides in depth study of “Email Encryption Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Email Encryption Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Email Encryption status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Email Encryption development in United States, Europe and China.

Presently, On-premises deployment type has a significant presence in the email encryption market. There is a huge demand for on-premises among organizations due to security risk in cloud. In the coming years, the cloud deployment is expected to take over the on-premises deployment type with the development of technologies and advanced software to secure data stored in cloud.

The key players covered in this study

Hewlett-Packard

Symantec Corporation

Cisco Systems

Mcafee (Intel)

Trend Micro

Microsoft Corporation

Sophos

Proofpoint

ZIX Corporation

Entrust

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail

IT and Telecom

Education

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

