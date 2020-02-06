Global Elemental Fluorine od Market Highlights & Opportunities 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Elemental Fluorine: Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Major Volume Share of the Global Market Throughout the Forecast Period” to its huge collection of research reports.

The development of environment-friendly production process with minimum greenhouse gas emissions would be the next pillar of growth for the global elemental fluorine industry. With this projection, Persistence Market Research, in its lately published report titled Elemental Fluorine Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 20162024, has come up with a solution oriented approach through which partnerships can be strengthened with major raw material distributors with long-term contracts to gain better output in this market. Rising pollution is a matter of grave concern; however, while studying this market the analysts have observed that the manufacturers have to develop a low-cost production process by using alternative to expensive metals.

While targeting the applications, the analysts have noticed that glass and ceramics manufacturing and electronics and semiconductor is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR in terms of value and volume. On the other hand, nuclear fuel is assessed to account for a major share in the global elemental fluorine market. The expert team of analysts have observed that among all the regions, sales of elemental fluorine in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR followed by MEA and North America. APAC is also expected to account for a dominant share in the global elemental fluorine market over the forecast period.

In the global elemental fluorine market, importance has been given to new product launches, increasing supply through new capacity expansion and new acquisitions and introducing new technologies for cost-effective and environmentally friendly manufacturing. The report demarcates market dynamics that are predicted to influence the current market and the future status of the global elemental fluorine market over the forecast period. The principal objective of the report is to present insights on the many advancements that have already been made in the global elemental fluorine market.

Key Segments Covered

By Application

Metallurgy

Glass and Ceramics Manufacturing

Sulphur Hexafluoride and Halogen Fluoride

Electronics and Semiconductor

Polymer Manufacturing and Processing

Nuclear Fuel

Others

By Form

Fluorine

Fluorine

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Research Methodology

In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products, and industry associations. For secondary research, the analysts have taken reference from various company websites, annual reports, white papers and financial reports. Paid publications such as Factiva, GBI, Genios and Meltwater have been followed to do extensive research on this market. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size of the global elemental fluorine market. The report not only conducts forecast in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the market based on key parameters like Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth to interpret the predictability of the market as well as to identify the right opportunities for market players. Another key feature of this report is that it includes an analysis of all market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is crucial in evaluating the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve. It also helps identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global elemental fluorine market.

CompanyProfiles

SolvayS.A.

KantoDenkaKogyoCo.,Ltd.

AirProductsandChemicals,Inc.

LindeAG

NavinFluorineInternationalLimited

ADVANCERESEARCHCHEMICALS.INC.

PelchemSOCLtd.

Others

