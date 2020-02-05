Global Elemental Fluorine Market to Register a Moderate CAGR During the Forecast Period

China, India and Japan are expected to hold more than 80% share of the Asia Pacific elemental fluorine market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific in the global elemental fluorine market was anticipated to account for a market value share close to 40% by the end of 2016 and is estimated to gain more than 700 BPS by the end of the forecast period. Asia Pacific is likely to reach a market valuation of close to US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2024, registering a prominent CAGR of 9.5% by value. Growth of the electronics and semiconductor industry and electrical industry is the major driver for the development of the elemental fluorine market in the Asia Pacific. This region in the global elemental fluorine market is anticipated to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 250 Mn between 2016 and 2024. Market attractiveness analysis of Asia Pacific is anticipated to be rated 5.0 on the attractiveness index over the estimated period, which indicates an incline towards high growth-high value between 2016 and 2024.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11434

The demand for uranium hexafluoride is projected to increase with increasing demand for nuclear energy for electricity purposes in APAC

Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is a powerful greenhouse gas. It absorbs infrared radiation and has an extremely long atmospheric lifespan. SF6 finds application in the manufacturing of electrical equipment. The demand for electricity is increasing continuously especially in developed nations and some developing nations such as China and India, which drives the demand for electrical equipment and in turn propels the demand for fluorine gas in the APAC region. Conversion is a critical stage of the nuclear fuel cycle, where chemical processes convert uranium oxide to uranium hexafluoride. It is a form of uranium that can be enriched in the next stage of the nuclear fuel manufacturing process. It is assumed that conversion plants are running at about 70% capacity. But after 2017, it should be operated with over 70% capacity, with increasing demand for nuclear fuel. With the increasing demand for nuclear fuel, the market for uranium hexafluoride is likely to grow, which further drives the market for fluorine gas in the Asia Pacific region.

Pure fluorine gas performs better when compared to other fluorine-bearing gases such as NF3, ClF3, F2/N2 mixtures and SF6, as the inactive components of these gases can compromise the cleaning performance. Pure fluorine gas has relatively high cleaning performance, shorter cleaning time, productivity gains relative to CVD tools with less energy consumption and no environmental impact. For instance, fluorine is a good replacement for nitrogen trifluoride gas. On the other hand, NF3 is a 17,200 times more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. The replacement of NF3 with fluorine gas decreases both the consumed gas volume and the cleaning time, which helps increase productivity. This factor is expected to boost the market for fluorine gas in APAC.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11434

Nuclear fuel segment expected to witness relatively high growth over the forecast period in APAC

By application, the nuclear fuel segment is anticipated to be an attractive segment followed by sulphur hexafluoride and halogen fluoride. The nuclear fuel segment was estimated to account for more than 50% revenue share of the Asia Pacific elemental fluorine market in 2016 and is projected to gain more than 150 BPS between 2016 and 2024. Increasing nuclear energy and sulphur hexafluoride requirement in the electrical industry are expected to fuel the growth of the elemental fluorine market in the Asia Pacific region. The electronics and semiconductor segment is also expected to grow at a moderate growth rate of 9.5% by value over the forecast period. Market attractiveness analysis of this segment is predicted to be rated 1.1 on the attractiveness index over the calculated period, which indicates an incline towards medium growth-medium value between 2016 and 2024.