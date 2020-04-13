In this report, the Global Electronic Transformers Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electronic Transformers Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electronic transformer is an electrical device having both primary and secondary windings, which is used to convert high voltage to low voltage and vice versa works through electro-magnetic induction principle.

Growing necessity of low-voltage applications globally, drives the growth of the electronic transformers market.

United States and Europe hold the dominant market share in electronic transformers market.

APAC holds the significant market share, China is manufacturing cheap and cost-effective transformers for low-voltage applications, and they are exported all over the world.

The global Electronic Transformers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Transformers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Transformers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TT Electronics

Houston Transformer

Pulse Electronics

EPCOS

TOKO

Bharat Electronics

Mouser Electronics

Halo Electronics

Hammond

Macom

Würth Elektronik

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fbt( Fly Back Transformers)

LOPT( Line Output Transformers)

RF(Radio Frequency )

PFN(Pulse Forming Network)

Signal Transformers

Others(Telecommunication Transformers)

Segment by Application

Telecommunication

Radio Frequency

