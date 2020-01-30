Global Electronic Toys Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2017 – 2025

Electronic Toys Market: Introduction

Increasing entertainment spending for kids is the key factor driving the growth of global Electronic Toys market. Electronic Toys provide fun for children, from early learning to gaming and computing, these toys help children develop their dexterity, imagination, language skills, and more; through fun, role-playing, and education. Electronic Toys are subjected to comply with national, regional, and international legal regulations, including manufacturing, construction, and performance requirements. Integration of electronics toys with new technologies, remote-controlled by a smartphones, and updated with apps to create additional and new playing possibilities is one of the growing trends in the global Electronic Toys market.

Electronic Toys Market: Market Dynamics

Expanding basket of disposable income, acceptance of digital technology by children and continuous growth in electronic toy manufacturing technology is the prominent factor contributing to the growth of global Electronic Toys market. Expanding sensor technology, increasing investment on research & development for developing advanced hi-tech Electronic Toys, and growing preference of app-enabled & remote controlled electronics toys by toddlers, is expected to accelerate the growth of global Electronic Toys market. Additionally, expanding distribution channel, and increasing volume of online sales of Electronic Toys is expected to fuel the growth of global Electronic Toys market. However, growing preferences for video game consoles, and smartphone & tablet games are identified as restraints which are likely to deter the progression of global Electronic Toys market, throughout the globe.

Electronic Toys Market: Market Segmentation

The global Electronic Toys are segmented on the basis of type of toy, power source, and by region.

On the basis of type of toy, the global Electronic Toys market can be segmented into following:

Musical Toy

Educational Toys

Mechanical Toys

Remote Control Toys

Others

On the bases of power source, the global Electronic Toys market can be segmented into following categories;

Rechargeable battery

Non-rechargeable battery

Electronic Toys Market: Market Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global Electronic Toys market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among all regions, the Electronic Toys market in North America is expected to dominate the market, due to high spending on children entertainment products. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing Electronic Toys market due to increasing electronic toy manufacturing companies, and increasing volume of online sales.

Electronic Toys Market: Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global electronic toy market includes, Agglo Corporation Limited, Mattel, VTech Holdings Limited., Geoffrey, LLC, Estrela, Funko, Hasbro, Mothercare, and Kiwi Baby