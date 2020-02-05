Global Electronic Toll Collection Market by 2024: Important Developments Around the World with Import/Export, Revenue, Growth Rate

Electronic Toll Collection Market report is an industry expert’s analysis which based on past information and future opportunities in the global market. Electronic Toll Collection Market research reports present the study along with the revenue, production, consumption, sales, suppliers, manufacturers, countries, types, technologies, applications, and more.

Electronic Toll Collection Market by Top Manufacturers:

Abertis, American Traffic Solutions, Arh Inc., Autostrade Per Litalia Spa (Atlantia), Conduent Incorporated (Formerly Xerox Corporation), Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc., Efkon GmbH, Electronic Transaction Consultants (ETC) Corporation, Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co. (FETC), G.E.A., Geotoll, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Jenoptik, Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Kistler Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Neology (Formerly 3M), Norbit, Perceptics, Q-Free, Quarterhill (International Road Dynamics), Raytheon Company, Siemens AG, Sociedad IbÃ©rica De Construcciones ElÃ©ctricas, S.A. (SICE), Star Systems International, Tecsidel S.A., Thales Group, Toll Collect GmbH, Toshiba, Transcore (Roper Technologies), Vinci

By Technology

RFID, DSRC, Others (ANPR/ALPR, and Satellite-Based)

By Offering

Hardware, Back Office, Other Services

By Application

Highways, Urban Areas

Geographical Regions Covered in Electronic Toll Collection Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

