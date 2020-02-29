Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

— Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Industry

This report focuses on Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

SEMCO

Young Poong Group.

Ibiden

ZDT

Tripod

TTM

SEI

Daeduck Group

HannStar Board (GBM)

Viasystems

Nanya PCB

CMK Corporation

Shinko Electric Ind

Compeq

AT&S

Kingboard

Ellington

Junda Electronic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Segment by Application

Consumer electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

1.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Rigid 1-2Sided

1.2.3 Standard Multilayer

1.2.4 HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

1.2.5 IC Substrate

1.2.6 Flexible Circuits

1.2.7 Rigid Flex

1.3 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer electronics

1.3.3 Computer

1.3.4 Communications

1.3.5 Industrial/Medical

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Military/Aerospace

1.3 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Business

7.1 Nippon Mektron

7.1.1 Nippon Mektron Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nippon Mektron Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Unimicron

7.2.1 Unimicron Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Unimicron Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SEMCO

7.3.1 SEMCO Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SEMCO Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Young Poong Group.

7.4.1 Young Poong Group. Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Young Poong Group. Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ibiden

7.5.1 Ibiden Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ibiden Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ZDT

7.6.1 ZDT Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ZDT Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Tripod

7.7.1 Tripod Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Tripod Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 TTM

7.8.1 TTM Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 TTM Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SEI

7.9.1 SEI Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SEI Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Daeduck Group

7.10.1 Daeduck Group Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Daeduck Group Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 HannStar Board (GBM)

7.12 Viasystems

7.13 Nanya PCB

7.14 CMK Corporation

7.15 Shinko Electric Ind

7.16 Compeq

7.17 AT&S

7.18 Kingboard

7.19 Ellington

7.20 Junda Electronic

Continued….

