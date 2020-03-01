Global Electronic Passports Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Electronic Passports Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Electronic Passports Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.

The rapid development of the tourism industry and the improvement of people’s living standards are the main factors that promote growth of this market. There are currently 122 countries with E-passport programs which QYR estimates are producing 146.83 million units E-passport in 2018. Most E-passport are valid for 5 or 10 years and there were one billion E-passport in circulation, exceeding 60% of all passports in use.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry.

The global Electronic Passports market is valued at 7880 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Passports volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Passports market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

Segment by Type

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Segment by Application

Adult

Child

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Electronic Passports Manufacturers

Electronic Passports Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Electronic Passports Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

