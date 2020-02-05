Global Electronic Locks Market Highlights & Opportunities 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Electronic Locks: Canada Anticipated to Register High Y-o-Y Growth Rates in the North America Electronic Locks Market During 2017-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The world is gradually moving towards complete digitization so can locks be left far behind? In a new report titled Electronic Locks Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017-2025, Persistence Market Research has studied the global electronic locks market over an eight-year period ending in 2025. The electronic locks market report has been prepared with the help of critical metrics such as CAGR, absolute and incremental dollar opportunity, and Y-o-Y growth rate. A few assumptions are made and certain acronyms used for the sake of convenience in the electronic locks market report. These are adequately explained in a separate section and readers are advised to refer to it first.

Persistence Market Research has adopted a research methodology that is truly world-class. The analysts start with extensive primary and secondary research in the global electronic locks market. A market player list of every component of the value chain is created and a questionnaire is devised to get all the necessary information pertaining to the electronic locks market. After this stage, the information is thoroughly scrutinized using the triangulation method in which both primary and secondary data are combined with Persistence Market Research analysis to arrive at the final data estimations. This data is examined once again with cutting-edge tools to deliver all the qualitative and quantitative insights into the electronic locks market.

Taxonomy

By Product Type

Electromagnetic Locks

Electronic Strikes

Electronic Deadbolts and Latches

By Interconnectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Authentication Method

Numerical Codes and Passwords

Security Tokens

Biometrics

Fingerprint Scanning

Retinal or Iris Scanning

Voice Recognition

By End User

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Automotive Sector

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Structure

The global electronic locks market has been divided into five geographic regions for the purpose of this study. Each region has a dedicated chapter wherein an introduction to the regional market dynamics is given along with significant regulations that may pertain only to that region. The regional drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats could be immensely beneficial for those potential market entrants who wish to only target certain high-growth areas of the global electronic locks market. An impact analysis of the drivers and restraints has been made by expert analysts at Persistence Market Research. A current size market forecast for the major countries in every region along with anticipated future growth provides all the information that report readers may require. The regional sections also include the regional market size forecasts on the basis of other aspects of the electronic locks market taxonomy viz. Product Type, Interconnectivity, Authentication Method, and End User.

Company Profiles

Honeywell International, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Assa Abloy

Cisco Systems, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Salto Systems S. L.

Panasonic Corporation

Vanderbilt Industries

Kiekert Aktiengesellschaft

iLOQ Limited

