Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

This report provides in depth study of “Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Drchrono
ADP AdvancedMD
Greenway
HealthFusion
IPatientCare
Kareo
PracticeFusion
Siemens Healthcare
Epic Systems
GE Healthcare
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Cerner
CPSI
EClinicalWorks
Sage Software Healthcare
MEDITECH
EMDs
NextGen Healthcare
Athenahealth
MaineHealth
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Clinic
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Clinic
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Market Size
2.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Drchrono
12.1.1 Drchrono Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Introduction
12.1.4 Drchrono Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Drchrono Recent Development
12.2 ADP AdvancedMD
12.2.1 ADP AdvancedMD Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Introduction
12.2.4 ADP AdvancedMD Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 ADP AdvancedMD Recent Development
12.3 Greenway
12.3.1 Greenway Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Introduction
12.3.4 Greenway Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Greenway Recent Development
12.4 HealthFusion
12.4.1 HealthFusion Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Introduction
12.4.4 HealthFusion Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 HealthFusion Recent Development
12.5 IPatientCare
12.5.1 IPatientCare Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Introduction
12.5.4 IPatientCare Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 IPatientCare Recent Development
12.6 Kareo
12.6.1 Kareo Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Introduction
12.6.4 Kareo Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Kareo Recent Development
12.7 PracticeFusion
12.7.1 PracticeFusion Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Introduction
12.7.4 PracticeFusion Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 PracticeFusion Recent Development
12.8 Siemens Healthcare
12.8.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Introduction
12.8.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development
12.9 Epic Systems
12.9.1 Epic Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Introduction
12.9.4 Epic Systems Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Epic Systems Recent Development
12.10 GE Healthcare
12.10.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Introduction
12.10.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.11 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
12.12 Cerner
12.13 CPSI
12.14 EClinicalWorks
12.15 Sage Software Healthcare
12.16 MEDITECH
12.17 EMDs
12.18 NextGen Healthcare
12.19 Athenahealth
12.20 MaineHealth
