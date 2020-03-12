Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market by product type and applications/end industries.
Currently, a few companies in the world can produce Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid product, especially high-grade products. They mainly concentrated in China, Taiwan and Japan. The main market players are Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, and Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials etc. In the past five years, the sales volume of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid increased to from 191 K MT in 2013 to 270 K MT in 2017, with an average growth rate of 8.8%.
The major players in global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market include
Stella Chemifa Corp
FDAC
Honeywell
Solvay (Zhejiang Lansol)
Morita
Sunlit Chemical
Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials
Do-Fluoride Chemicals
Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical
Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials
Shaowu Fluoride
Shaowu Huaxin
Yingpeng Group
Sanmei
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Taiwan
Rest of Asia
On the basis of product, the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market is primarily split into
UP Grade
UP-S Grade
UP-SS Grade
EL Grade
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Integrated Circuit
Solar Energy
Glass Product
Monitor Panel
Other
