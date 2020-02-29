Global Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Market Applications, Key-Players, Product Quality and Forecast from 2019 to 2025

An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by Market Research Hub highlighting the title “Global Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Electronic Expansion Valves during 2019-2025. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Request for sample copy of this report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2288471

This report studies the Electronic Expansion Valves market. The electronic expansion valve (EEV) operates with a much more sophisticated design. EEVs control the flow of refrigerant entering a direct expansion evaporator. They do this in response to signals sent to them by an electronic controller.

Worldwide, China is the largest market of Electronic Expansion Valves, both in production and consumption market, while China is the largest contributor. It is estimated that China accounts for 64.46 % of the industry total production and consumes about 65.29 % of industry total consumption volume.

The price gap is relatively large of electronics expansion valves between different companies.

SANHUA, Fujikoki, DunAn, Saginomiya mainly supply electronics expansion valves to the home inverter air conditioner manufactures. While, Danfoss, Parker, Emerson, Castel, these player mainly supply electronics expansion valves to the commercial inverter air conditioner (power>4HP) manufactures. But these companies sales volume is in small-scale sales with high price. These companies are often integrated enterprise valve manufacturer. They have advanced technology and rich production line. The generally price range is between 160$/unit to 450 $/unit, which does not include the price of the controller and sensors.

The Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) market was valued at 350 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 460 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs).

This report presents the worldwide Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Fujikoki

SANHUA

DunAn

Saginomiya (Danfoss Poland)

Danfoss

Parker

Emerson

Castel

Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Breakdown Data by Type

Electronic Expansion Valves for Household Products

Electronic Expansion Valves for Commercial Products

Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Breakdown Data by Application

Home Inverter Air Conditioner

Commercial Air Conditioning & Heat Pump

Other

Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Report with TOC https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-electronic-expansion-valves-eevs-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electronic Expansion Valves for Household Products

1.4.3 Electronic Expansion Valves for Commercial Products

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Home Inverter Air Conditioner

1.5.3 Commercial Air Conditioning & Heat Pump

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Markets & Products

To be [email protected]@

Enquire about this Report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2288471

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like machinery market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/