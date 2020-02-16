Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market
Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.
The key players covered in this study
Checkpoint Systems
Tyco Retail Solutions
Nedap
Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd
Gunnebo Gateway
WGSPI
Ketec
All Tag
Universal Surveillance Systems
North America is the largest consumption of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System, with a sales market share nearly 33.41% in 2017.
The second place is Asia-Pacific region; following North America with the sales market share over 28.12%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System.
Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System used in Retail industry including Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 37.62% of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market demand in Supermarkets & Large Grocery, 30.34% in Clothing &Fashion Accessories, and 18.07% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in 2017.
In 2018, the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market size was 1340 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1740 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hard Tag
Soft Tag
Deactivator or Detacher
Detection system
Permanent Deactivation Tag
Market segment by Application, split into
Clothing &Fashion Accessories
Cosmetics/Pharmacy
Supermarkets & Large Grocery
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hard Tag
1.4.3 Soft Tag
1.4.4 Deactivator or Detacher
1.4.5 Detection system
1.4.6 Permanent Deactivation Tag
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Clothing &Fashion Accessories
1.5.3 Cosmetics/Pharmacy
1.5.4 Supermarkets & Large Grocery
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Checkpoint Systems
12.1.1 Checkpoint Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Introduction
12.1.4 Checkpoint Systems Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Checkpoint Systems Recent Development
12.2 Tyco Retail Solutions
12.2.1 Tyco Retail Solutions Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Introduction
12.2.4 Tyco Retail Solutions Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Tyco Retail Solutions Recent Development
12.3 Nedap
12.3.1 Nedap Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Introduction
12.3.4 Nedap Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Nedap Recent Development
12.4 Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd
12.4.1 Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Introduction
12.4.4 Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd Recent Development
12.5 Gunnebo Gateway
12.5.1 Gunnebo Gateway Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Introduction
12.5.4 Gunnebo Gateway Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Gunnebo Gateway Recent Development
12.6 WGSPI
12.6.1 WGSPI Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Introduction
12.6.4 WGSPI Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 WGSPI Recent Development
12.7 Ketec
12.7.1 Ketec Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Introduction
12.7.4 Ketec Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Ketec Recent Development
12.8 All Tag
12.8.1 All Tag Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Introduction
12.8.4 All Tag Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 All Tag Recent Development
12.9 Universal Surveillance Systems
12.9.1 Universal Surveillance Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Introduction
12.9.4 Universal Surveillance Systems Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Universal Surveillance Systems Recent Development
Continued….
