Global Electromagnetic Flow Meters Market size, Analytical Overview, Growth factors, Demand and trends forecast to 2028

Global Electromagnetic Flow Meters Market: Introduction

Flow measurement is vital to many different industries, such as water and wastewater treatment. Electromagnetic flow meter, commonly known as ‘Magmeters’ is one of the flow meters, which is indispensably used to determine how much fluid is passing through to determine production as well as other factors. Importantly, electromagnetic flow meters work on Faraday’s law of Induction, thus, they consume electrodes to measure process flow. Electromagnetic flow meters or magmeters are versatile, accurate, and efficient flow measuring equipment. Also, they are unaffected by viscosity, temperature, and pressure of the fluid (liquid) flowing inside the pipe or tube.

Furthermore, as they have no moving parts to wear and damage, thereby reducing the need for replacement and maintenance. The main advantage of using electromagnetic flow meters is that they can be ordered for large line sizes. However, electromagnetic flow meters have limited applications including conductive fluids only. Electromagnetic flow meters cannot be utilized for nonconductive fluids such as oils, steam or gas. Moreover, electromagnetic flow meters face problems with the electrodes corroding while in contact with the conductive fluids in the pipe. Depending on the application, such as pharmaceutical and food industry demand for high sanitation, thus, various sensors are equipped with the electromagnetic flow meters to offer desired characteristics pertaining to an application.

Global Electromagnetic Flow Meters Market: Dynamics

In the coming years, soaring energy demand and expanding industrial activity is foreseen to create a substantial need for water treatment plants. Being one of the predominant end-use industries, chemical and other industries appear to observe heavy demands for electromagnetic flow meters. Additionally, rapid population growth, both current and projected has fueled the demand for water. An excessive consumption of water in residential and industrial sectors translates to the need for wastewater treatment plants. Subsequently, reinforcing the sales growth of electromagnetic flow meters. Moreover, advances in flow meter technology and stringent legislative requirements encourage an increased level of demands for electromagnetic flow meters.

There are multitudes of trends prevailing in the global electromagnetic flow meters market, such as the need for a new architecture. The ever-increasing need for more data and the ability to monitor auxiliary characteristics in liquid other than flow has been becoming more and more important. Additionally, technological developments for increased efficiency and productivity in the manufacturing process drives the need for accurate and faster electromagnetic flow meters. Growth in electromagnetic flow meters market also bolsters the outlook for sensors manufacturing companies.

Global Electromagnetic Flow Meters Market: Segmentation

The global electromagnetic flow meters market can be segmented on the basis of end-user/applications, excitation type, and regions.

On the basis of end-user/applications, the global electromagnetic flow meters market is segmented as:

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Municipal Applications

Mining

Agricultural

Other Industrial & Commercial Activities (Mineral Processing etc.)

On the basis of excitation type, the global electromagnetic flow meters market is segmented as:

AC (Alternating Current)

DC (Direct Current)

Global Electromagnetic Flow Meters Market: Regional Outlook

ASEAN, China, and India have been experiencing rapid industrial growth and surge in economic activities. Undergoing infrastructural projects by municipal corporations pertaining to wastewater treatment in the above regions set to flourish the electromagnetic flow meters market. Further, in the coming years North America is likely to be driven on the back of stringent regulations for water treatment prevailing in Canada and the U.S. In developing countries, explicitly India, and other agricultural-based economies have a profound demand levels for electromagnetic flow meters owing to need for flow measurements to ensure effective irrigation water management. Expanding economic activities in Latin America, especially in Brazil attributed to a resurgence in automotive, and metal industry looks promising for the electromagnetic flow meters market. Thus, global electromagnetic flow meters market is poised to witness dynamic growth on the backdrop of positive macroeconomic outlook in the near future.

Global Electromagnetic Flow Meters Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants in the global electromagnetic flow meters market discerned across the value chain are:

ABB Group

ONICON Incorporated

Badger Meter, Inc.

McCrometer, Inc.

Liquid Controls Group (IDEX Corporation)

Endress+Hauser Group

Isoil Industria SpA

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Tokyo Keiso Co., Ltd.

Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd.

VTM-UTAM

