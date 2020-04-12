In this report, the Global Electrolytic Nickel Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electrolytic Nickel Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electrolytic nickel is a kind of high-purity nickel which is made by electrolysis in electrolytic solution. It is generally made from nickel sulfide ore and nickel oxide ore.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties.

The decrease of electrolytic nickel price made it hash for many manufacturers worldwide. Some factories choose to reduce their production or to enter maintenance period.

The role of electrolytic nickel is complex; it is a kind of material and it is also future products. As a result, the frequently buy or sell of every participant make its price to fluctuate. Sometimes, it is not good for the manufacturers and the development of this industry.

Jinchuan Group

Jiangxi Jiangli Sci-Tech

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry

Xingwang Enterprise Group

Jilin Jien Nickel Industry

Guangxi Yinyi Science and Technic Mine Metallurgy

Sichuan Nike Guorun Group

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Ni 9999

Ni 9996

Ni 9990

Ni 9950

Ni 9920

Stainless Steel

Alloy

Electroplated Steel

Other

