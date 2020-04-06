In this report, the Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) is used in Zinc Manganese batteries together with zinc chloride and ammonium chloride. EMD is commonly used in zinc manganese dioxide rechargeable alkaline (Zn RAM) cells also. For these applications, purity is extremely important. EMD is produced in a similar fashion as electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) copper: The manganese dioxide is dissolved in sulfuric acid (sometimes mixed with manganese sulfate) and subjected to a current between two electrodes. The MnO2 dissolves, enters solution as the sulfate, and is deposited on the anode.

Electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) is a critical component of the battery cathode mix in today’s alkaline and lithium ion rechargeable batteries. Lithium-ion battery materials become more critical as the world moves into the “mobility era”. Batteries will be needed in everything from consumer electronics to green vehicles. As such, improvements in cell performance often rely on quality raw materials. The global EMD market is driven by the demand from batteries, and in future the main driver will be electric vehicles. There are several countries have announced plans to phase out conventional cars in future.

In North America, the market is dominated by Prince (acquired ERACHEM in 2016) and Tronox Limited; In Europe, the market is dominated by Tosoh (Greece) and Cegasa; in Japan, the only producer is Tosoh.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tosoh (Japan)

Prince (US)

Tronox Limited (US)

Cegasa (Spain)

Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia)

Golden Mile GmbH (Germany)

Moil (India)

Xiangtan Electrochemical (China)

Guiliu Chemical (China)

CITIC Dameng Mining (China)

Guizhou Redstar (China)

Weixin Manganese Industry (China)

Yizhou Manganese Industry Manganese (China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Alkaline Battery Grade EMD

Zinc Manganese and Zinc-Carbon Battery Grade EMD

Lithium-Ion Battery Grade EMD

Segment by Application

Batteries

Others (like Water Treatment)

