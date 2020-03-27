Global Electroless Plating Professional Analysis 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electroless Nickel Plating is the deposition of a nickel-phophorous alloy onto a metal substrate without the use of an electrical current.

Thera are many Electroless Plating manufactures in the world, global Electroless Plating production will reach about 118938 K m2 in 2016 from 82140 K m2 in 2011. The average growth is about 7.68% from 2011 to 2016. Electroless Plating production main focus on USA, Europe and China, USA Electroless Plating production took about 29.02%, Europe Electroless Plating production took about 27.14% of total market in 2015, the followed is China, about 16.36%.

Global demand of Electroless Plating has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 7.78%, and similar to production growth. Electroless Plating major type is Low-phosphorus electroless nickel,Medium-phosphorus electroless nickel,High-phosphorus electroless nickel ,Electroless copper ,Electroless composites.Downstream applications field include Chemical Industry,Oil Industry,Automotive Industry,Electronics Industry,Aerospace Industry,Machinery Industry, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Electroless Plating, and stimulate the development of Electroless Plating industry.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, Electroless Plating retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Electroless Plating brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Electroless Plating field.

The global Electroless Plating market is valued at 5200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electroless Plating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electroless Plating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low-phosphorus electroless nickel

Medium-phosphorus electroless nickel

High-phosphorus electroless nickel

Electroless copper

Electroless composites

Others

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Oil Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Aerospace Industry

Machinery Industry

Others

