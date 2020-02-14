Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market 2019 By Key Players : Solvay, 3M, RTP Company, Premix, Covestro

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.
This report studies the Electroactive Polymers market, Electroactive Polymers are polymers that exhibit a change in size or shape when stimulated by an electric field. A typical characteristic property of an EAP is that they will undergo a large amount of deformation while sustaining large forces. In the field of active materials, electroactive polymers stand out due to their large active deformation potential, high response speed, low density and improved resilience. They are extremely lightweight, inexpensive, fracture tolerant and compliant
At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers in the market are Solvay, 3M, RTP Company, Parker Hannifin, Sumitomo Chemical, etc. Major manufacturers are mainly concentrated in North America, Europe
The global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) market is valued at 3910 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Solvay
3M
RTP Company
Parker Hannifin
Sumitomo Chemical
Premix
Heraeus Group
The Lubrizol Corporation
Covestro
PolyOne Corporation
Cabot
Celanese
Rieke Metals
Merck Kgaa
Sabic
DOW & Dupont
Kenner Material & System
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Electronic Type Electroactive Polymers
Ionic Type Electroactive Polymers
Segment by Application
Actuators
Sensors
Consumer Electronics
Medical
Others
Table of Contents
1 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electroactive Polymers (EAPs)
1.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.3 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Segment by Application
1.4 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market by Region
1.5 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Size
1.5.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Electroactive Polymers (EAPs)
Table Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Table Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
Figure Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018
Table Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)
Figure North America Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure Europe Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
