Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market 2019 By Key Players : Solvay, 3M, RTP Company, Premix, Covestro

This report studies the Electroactive Polymers market, Electroactive Polymers are polymers that exhibit a change in size or shape when stimulated by an electric field. A typical characteristic property of an EAP is that they will undergo a large amount of deformation while sustaining large forces. In the field of active materials, electroactive polymers stand out due to their large active deformation potential, high response speed, low density and improved resilience. They are extremely lightweight, inexpensive, fracture tolerant and compliant

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers in the market are Solvay, 3M, RTP Company, Parker Hannifin, Sumitomo Chemical, etc. Major manufacturers are mainly concentrated in North America, Europe

The global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) market is valued at 3910 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

3M

RTP Company

Parker Hannifin

Sumitomo Chemical

Premix

Heraeus Group

The Lubrizol Corporation

Covestro

PolyOne Corporation

Cabot

Celanese

Rieke Metals

Merck Kgaa

Sabic

DOW & Dupont

Kenner Material & System

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electronic Type Electroactive Polymers

Ionic Type Electroactive Polymers

Segment by Application

Actuators

Sensors

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Others

Table of Contents

1 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electroactive Polymers (EAPs)

1.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Segment by Application

1.4 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market by Region

1.5 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

