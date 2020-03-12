Global Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) Sales Market Report 2018,

In this report, the Global Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) Sales, market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) Sales, market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Light propagates at varying speeds dependent on a given materialâ€™s index of refraction. More specifically, it appears to slow down when it moves from an index of lower refraction like air into a medium with a higher refractive index. If we could somehow modify the the refractive index, we could thus control the propagation of light through a medium. One such phenomenon is the electro-optic effect that allows modifying the refractive index of a medium by subjecting it to an electric field. Electro-optic modulators exploit this effect by sending an electric signal through a medium (typically a crystal) to shift the refractive index and therefore change properties of an incoming light beam.
The key players are Conoptics, QUBIG GmbH, iXBlue, Thorlabs, Newport, A.P.E, AdvR, Fastpulse Technology, EOSPACE.
USA is the dominate producer of Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) in Global, the production was 50153 Units in 2017, accounting for about 67.67% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 15.15%. And China expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.
Phase Modulators accounted for the largest market with about 61.49% of the Global consumption volume for Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) in 2017. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.66% from 2017 to 2022. With over 51.71% share in the Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) market, Fiber Optics Sensors was the largest application market in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.12%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2022.
The average price of Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) was gently lower year by year from 3283 USD/Unit in 2012 to 3065 USD/Unit in 2017. The gross margin is relatively high, about 36.74% in 2017, and was also decrease in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to slowly decrease. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
The Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) industry was 227.2 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 529.9 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 11.17% between 2017 and 2025.
