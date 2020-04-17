In this report, the Global Electric Water Pumps Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electric Water Pumps Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Electric Water Pumps market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Electric Water Pumps market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Electric Water Pumps production is about 12.9 Million Units in 2018, Europe and North America are the two largest production regions, in 2018, Europe is the largest production region, it occupies about 62%, North America is the second largest production region, it occupies about 22.3% market share; The Electric Water Pumps industry is relative concentrated industry, the largest five manufactures occupy about 89% market share.
The largest consumption regions are Europe and North America, the Europe occupies about 36.2% production market share and the North America occupies about 31.4% market share in 2018; the consumption regions are relative dispersion.
The major players in global Electric Water Pumps market include
Bosch
Continental
Aisin
KSPG
Gates
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Electric Water Pumps in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan & Korea
RoA
RoW
On the basis of product, the Electric Water Pumps market is primarily split into
12V EWP
24V EWP
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Engine
Turbocharger
Battery
Others
