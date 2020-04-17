Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) is the equipment that which charges for the electric vehicles; it mainly includes the pile, cable, electrical module and metering module.

Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market kept growing in recent years. As many Electric Vehicle manufacturers publish Electric Vehicle with EVSE, EVSE market will keep in rapid development.Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, less company entered into EVSE industry. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in US and EUViewed from the demand side, the current demand for EVSE product is growing.

In 2015, the global production of the EVSE reaches over 681165 Unit; At present, there are a few of manufacturers in the market. Main manufacturers in the market are Chargepoint, ABB, Eaton, Leviton, Blink and Schneider etc.

To grab more market, main companies have to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, EVSE market will be a market of fierce competition.In order to feed the changing technical requirements, EVSE manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, precise will be the technology trends of EVSE.

The Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market was valued at 2506 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 13500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE).

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE), presents the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Chargepoint

ABB

Eaton

Leviton

Blink

Schneider

Siemens

General Electric

AeroVironment

Panasonic

Chargemaster

Elektromotive

Clipper Creek

DBT CEV

Pod Point

BYD

NARI

Xuji Group

Potivio

Auto Electric Power Plant

Ruckus New Energy Tech

Huashang Sanyou

Market Segment by Product Type

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Market Segment by Application

Home

Public Parking

Shopping Mall

Office Parking

Hotels

Other

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

